Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $1.16 Million; Brt Apartments (BRT) Stock Value Declined While Towerview Has Lowered Stake by $682,052

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 10,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 176,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41M, up from 166,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 624,190 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 29,729 shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Blackrock owns 913,362 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 23,095 shares. New York-based Towerview Ltd Company has invested 1.45% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 58,759 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Altfest L J And accumulated 86,905 shares. Lesa Sroufe & holds 20,000 shares. Oppenheimer Close Limited Liability Corp invested 6.99% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). 7,119 are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt. B Riley Wealth Inc accumulated 56,616 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Millennium Limited Com owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 35,275 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 56,837 shares.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 410,088 shares to 79,162 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 94,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

