Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $21.97 Million; Verity Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Apple Computer Com (AAPL) by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 58.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 47,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 130,506 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.81M, up from 82,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $541.95. About 107,226 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219. About 15.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce Fincl Bank invested in 2.22% or 999,164 shares. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Payden & Rygel holds 1,400 shares. Cahill Fincl Inc stated it has 1.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington owns 191,815 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com invested 2.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moors And Cabot stated it has 103,142 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 2.06% or 4.20M shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio invested in 1,995 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd owns 5,089 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 1.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson Mcclain owns 45,538 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 26,876 shares. Pure Advisors accumulated 20,097 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 61,038 shares to 5,441 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 17,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,627 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 377,876 shares to 681,860 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,093 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 157,721 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company reported 4 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,107 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.26 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 3,475 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 2,839 are held by Weatherly Asset Management Lp. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Triangle Wealth Management has 0.32% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 391,235 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 2,870 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Yorktown Mngmt & Research invested in 800 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has 1.16% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 31,592 shares.