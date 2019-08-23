Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Position; Williams Jones & Associates Lowered Stake in Citigroup Com New (C) as Shares Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 23,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 170,976 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 194,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 9.46M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 293,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.60 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.22M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,257 shares to 706,656 shares, valued at $98.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.82 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

