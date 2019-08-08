Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding By $22.11 Million; BORALEX CL C ORDINARY SHARES (BRLXF) Shorts Raised By 4.38%

BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had an increase of 4.38% in short interest. BRLXF’s SI was 1.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.38% from 1.18M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12359 days are for BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)’s short sellers to cover BRLXF’s short positions. It closed at $15.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 145,474 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 36,377 shares with $5.54 million value, down from 181,851 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $21.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 2.02 million shares traded or 25.06% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18

Another recent and important Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Boralex declares C$0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2016.

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,407 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.33 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 10,821 were reported by Agf Invests. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 8,899 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.31% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 13,725 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3.06 million shares. Allstate stated it has 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jpmorgan Chase has 9.78 million shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 135,052 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 4,537 shares. Conning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,303 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 1,871 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group owns 6,688 shares. 240,937 are held by Citigroup Incorporated.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by TD Securities given on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Imperial Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating.