Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position by $12.43 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Cambridge Financial Group Has Boosted Holding by $28.06 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 billion, up from 24,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $233.31. About 2.19 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 83,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 181,814 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.14 million, down from 265,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $171.17. About 73,345 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). C M Bidwell Associate Limited owns 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 88 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0.03% or 739,571 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Voya Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has 3.52% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 198,211 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 8,285 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 315,021 shares. Natixis holds 2,399 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.01% or 3.81M shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 37,960 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 6,996 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Comerica State Bank invested 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Osterweis Mngmt holds 1.1% or 103,881 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,508 shares to 296,720 shares, valued at $40.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 254,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.82 million for 19.81 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 5,175 shares to 63,292 shares, valued at $7.24 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ryder System (NYSE:R).