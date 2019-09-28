Sirios Capital Management LP Cut Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $26.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Private Wealth Advisors Lifted Position in Home Depot (HD) by $1.86 Million as Stock Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 84.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 234,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 44,361 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 278,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 2,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,965 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Natl National Bank In has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Llc reported 1,270 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 28,380 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Co stated it has 60,997 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,583 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 17,850 shares. Burns J W & holds 0.93% or 19,346 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated has 2,387 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley owns 3,516 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 36,850 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,508 shares to 296,720 shares, valued at $40.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,552 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.