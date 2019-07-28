Sirios Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by $9.32 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Declined While Fil LTD Has Lowered Position

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,268 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30M, down from 329,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 511,807 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 273,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.54M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.48 million, down from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.29M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises nearly 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 03/05/2018 – MODERNA & MERCK & CO. EXPAND MRNA CANCER VACCINES PACT; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment holds 0.81% or 2.18M shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0.14% or 64,939 shares. Spectrum Management Grp reported 6,452 shares. Td Asset Inc accumulated 3.14 million shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co accumulated 0.83% or 42,308 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,444 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 2.49M shares. At Natl Bank owns 11,135 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sei holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 994,920 shares. California-based Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.35 million shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Company reported 33,026 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 121,535 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 106,947 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 325,749 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $55.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 65,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested in 0.03% or 29,832 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Services Ltd Liability has 1% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.13% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 25,636 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 4,559 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 238,647 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Aperio Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Loomis Sayles And Commerce Lp owns 71,971 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 120,487 shares. Cohen Steers has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 40,453 shares to 63,909 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 70,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).