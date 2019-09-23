Sirios Capital Management LP Cut By $25.94 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Globalstar (GSAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 57.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 149,066 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 109,275 shares with $19.08M value, down from 258,341 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $167.49. About 1.28M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Globalstar Inc (GSAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.21, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 39 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 34 reduced and sold equity positions in Globalstar Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 201.26 million shares, down from 227.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Globalstar Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 22 Increased: 23 New Position: 16.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.29% above currents $167.49 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schroder Inv Gru has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,312 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cincinnati Casualty holds 50,000 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 59,095 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth reported 26,381 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. 163,990 are held by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 24,136 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Mai Capital Management accumulated 81,904 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 28,884 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP owns 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,340 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Menora Mivtachim Limited invested in 2.26% or 479,360 shares. Guyasuta Inv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,349 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 139,616 shares.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 128,357 shares to 186,355 valued at $33.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 189,220 shares and now owns 429,413 shares. Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.83 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.0111 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4289. About 1.02M shares traded. Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) has declined 13.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GSAT News: 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.6 PCT STAKE IN GLOBALSTAR INC AS OF APRIL 11 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL SAYS GLOBALSTAR SHOUDN’T SEEK A CAPITAL RAISE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – AS A RESULT OF MOERGER, CO’S CEO TO INCREASE BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP IN PRO FORMA COMPANY FROM ABOUT 58% TO 83%-87% AT CLOSING; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to Merge With Metro Fiber Provider FiberLight and Acquire Other Assets in Stk Transaction; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders — GSAT; 11/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital Believes It Wouldn’t Be In Interest of Globalstar Shareholders If It Seeks Capital Raise Without Assessing Market Interest in Participating; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR TO MERGE WITH METRO FIBER PROVIDER FIBERLIGHT

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company has market cap of $622.68 million. The firm offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SPOT products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; SPOT Global phone; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device.

Analysts await Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Globalstar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.