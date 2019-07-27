Sirios Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Conocophillips (COP); Somerset Group Has Cut Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Rose

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24,899 shares to 42,593 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 215,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,115 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc has 1.43% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 22,330 shares. Granite Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,907 shares. Becker Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.44% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 151,685 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 862,786 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Company has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Td Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 330 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Inc reported 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Iowa Bancorp accumulated 3,730 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.28% or 347,119 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 465,542 shares. Citigroup invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).