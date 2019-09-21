Sirios Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Equifax (EFX); Mrj Capital Holding in Hd Supply (HDS) Cut by $444,000 as Stock Price Declined

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (HDS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 91,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, down from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.14 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 8,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 296,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13 million, up from 288,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 759,071 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,933 are owned by Ls Investment Advsrs Lc. 24,871 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 108 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Ameriprise Financial Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 720,090 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 66,886 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.12% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mrj Capital stated it has 91,323 shares. Corsair Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.35% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 277,772 are owned by First Republic Management Incorporated. 161,695 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 110,569 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Carroll Associate reported 3 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. James Invest Rech owns 5,130 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HD Supply -7% after lowering outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Completes Acquisition of Presto Maintenance Supply – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 94,105 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $76.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 15,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,223 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Financial Engines Advsr Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 12,280 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 170,621 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 18,213 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 12,989 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2.18M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 9,257 shares. Columbus Hill Mngmt LP holds 1.59% or 127,569 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And holds 0.03% or 786 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Com, California-based fund reported 20,247 shares. Cap Sarl has invested 0.6% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Amp Capital Invsts owns 30,691 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).