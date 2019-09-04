Sir Capital Management LP Upped Its Encana (ECA) Stake by $7.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holder Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Holding by $721,515 as Stock Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 2,074 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 5.18 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.50 million, up from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.435. About 472,690 shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 105,641 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.16% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Co Delaware holds 0.06% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 58,075 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 14,410 shares. Bb&T reported 229,159 shares stake. D E Shaw And invested in 20,508 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 69,211 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7,632 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 190,670 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg Financial Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 13,011 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. The insider Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. bought $14,650.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.29 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

