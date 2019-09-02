Sir Capital Management LP Upped Encana (ECA) Holding by $7.46 Million; Franklin Resources Boosted Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Position by $4.79 Million; Shares Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 5.18 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.50M, up from 4.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 21.62 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.15M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 931,014 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 50,182 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $104.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,652 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 422,965 shares. Gsa Capital Llp reported 8,374 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc has 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 15,036 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.04% or 570,743 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 33,813 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.09% or 248,107 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 2,631 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Finance Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sarasin Prtn Llp invested in 0.22% or 168,315 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 336 are owned by Bamco Inc New York. First Manhattan has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 41,773 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 19,636 shares. Cibc holds 0% or 7,042 shares in its portfolio.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

