Sir Capital Management LP Upped Continental Resources (CLR) Position by $11.99 Million; North Point Portfolio Managers Increased Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 241.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 403,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00 million, up from 118,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 1.70 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,466 shares to 226,033 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. Hamm Harold had bought 38,600 shares worth $1.50M on Thursday, June 6.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 250,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,644 shares, and cut its stake in Venator Matls Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.