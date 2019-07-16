Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Transcanada (TRP) Holding by $2.19 Million; Fairview Capital Investment Management Cut Its Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stake by $586,942

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 275,475 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,901 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, down from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 445,260 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 22,262 shares to 22,505 shares, valued at $26.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmrg Dvsfd Retn Emrg by 17,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Analysts await GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. GLOG’s profit will be $2.42M for 123.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by GasLog Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% negative EPS growth.

