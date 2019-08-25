Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Mastec (MTZ) Position by $1.92 Million; Market Value Rose; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Raised Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $19.91 Million as Share Price Declined

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 548.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 375,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 444,097 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 88.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 40,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 45,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 515,485 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 69,253 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $32.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 18,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,537 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 1.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 61,869 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 50,613 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 881,727 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Palladium Prns Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 7,891 shares in its portfolio. Rudman Errol M accumulated 2.65% or 72,704 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 208,688 shares. 227,638 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc. Wade G W And Incorporated owns 0.75% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 146,246 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intersect Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Griffin Asset Management reported 9,518 shares. 5,422 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Co. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 14,696 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Grp invested 1.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Beyond Meat, Roku, 3M, Ulta Beauty And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MasTec Sees a Great Year Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasTec Inc (MTZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.