DAYBREAK OIL & GAS INC (OTCMKTS:DBRM) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. DBRM’s SI was 1,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 1,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.0152 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 59.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 17.04%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 75,800 shares with $1.60 million value, down from 185,200 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 340,903 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 192,598 shares to 287,800 valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 1.20 million shares and now owns 2.31M shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was raised too.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Golar LNG Limited To Spin-Off Its Shipping Business – Forbes” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.