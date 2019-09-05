Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding By $14.58 Million; Computer Task Group (CTG)’s Sentiment Is 2.11

Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 9 reduced and sold stakes in Computer Task Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.81 million shares, down from 6.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Computer Task Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 10.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 55.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 323,969 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 263,906 shares with $12.00M value, down from 587,875 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 177.58% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 11 report. Citigroup upgraded the shares of APC in report on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7600 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 812,291 were reported by Citigroup. North Amer Mngmt holds 5,285 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets owns 686,151 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Creative Planning invested in 73,576 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 15.86M shares. 4.25M were accumulated by Atria Investments Lc. Ckw accumulated 2,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,275 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Brave Asset Management holds 8,203 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs invested in 19,819 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Finemark Commercial Bank owns 102,418 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability holds 2.38 million shares. 520,000 are held by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.68M shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) stake by 67,200 shares to 240,400 valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 192,598 shares and now owns 287,800 shares. Technipfmc Plc was raised too.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services firm in North America, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $71.50 million. The Company’s IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IT and other staffing solutions include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Computer Task Group, Incorporated for 1.23 million shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 163,693 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 0.13% invested in the company for 563,366 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 277,701 shares.

