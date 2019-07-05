Sir Capital Management LP Stake in Quanta Svcs (PWR) Trimmed by $2.41 Million; Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Heronetta Management LP Lifted Stake

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 909,803 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 73.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 65,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 388,546 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,053 are owned by Ftb Advisors Inc. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 42,588 shares. 179,796 were accumulated by Aperio Group Lc. Eaton Vance Management holds 20,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 62,577 shares. Pinnacle Lc reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd reported 1,735 shares stake. Marathon Capital accumulated 46,685 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 41,279 shares. First Personal Ser invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 5,582 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,098 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 65,700 shares. Camarda Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 4,076 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 236,162 shares to 351,662 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 47,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,861 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).