Sir Capital Management LP Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) Has Decreased by $14.58 Million; As Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cullen Capital Management Cut by $8.23 Million Its Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 73,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 722,980 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00 million, down from 796,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.28. About 181,945 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 323,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 263,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, down from 587,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 3.30M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 497 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 16,823 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 8,115 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridges Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Franklin has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Schwartz Investment Counsel invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 9,895 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 200 shares. Cullen Cap Lc holds 3.2% or 722,980 shares. Parsec Incorporated accumulated 2,251 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Comm Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Qs Invsts Llc holds 80,342 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors stated it has 13,606 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $219.78 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 36,555 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $62.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd. by 10,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 236,162 shares to 351,662 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 67,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $238.30 million for 38.41 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 204,978 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 1.1% or 22,404 shares. Brandywine Global Management reported 223 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 83,075 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Company accumulated 32,500 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 13,953 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp invested in 0% or 9,007 shares. First Bank owns 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 17,100 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 98,290 shares. Highvista Strategies stated it has 4,600 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 111,720 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 2,911 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc owns 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 250 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55 shares.

