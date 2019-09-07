Sir Capital Management LP Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; Md Sass Investors Services Decreased Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $578,144

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 337.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 80,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 104,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 20,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45,414 shares to 733,825 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $174.52 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

