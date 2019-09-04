Sir Capital Management LP Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Lifted by $15.27 Million as Market Value Rose; Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $7.98 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 446,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 14.93 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.02 billion, up from 14.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 6.12 million shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 337.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 80,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 104,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 730,381 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry also bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 62,639 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $99.84 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,380 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company owns 480,675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 233,497 shares. 12,604 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 89,055 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 36,668 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 531,544 shares. 2.97M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,644 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 40,142 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 5,415 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 46,795 shares stake.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares to 75,800 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin Corporation reported 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication owns 8,504 shares. Cadence Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 11,020 shares. Nomura Inc holds 8,073 shares. Valley Advisers reported 6,721 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.88% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wendell David Assoc owns 0.52% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 17,607 shares. Covington Mngmt stated it has 20,516 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Investec Asset Management reported 158,943 shares. Haverford holds 1.84% or 26,803 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 503,535 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. 6,455 were reported by Energ Opportunities Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

