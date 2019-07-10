Sir Capital Management LP Raised U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Centamin plc (LON:CEY)

Among 3 analysts covering Centamin PLC (LON:CEY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Centamin PLC had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 22 with “Neutral”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of CEY in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. See Centamin plc (LON:CEY) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 95.00 Initiates Starts

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 110.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 100.00 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 125.00 New Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 115.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

Sir Capital Management Lp increased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) stake by 142.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 57,171 shares as U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA)’s stock declined 6.26%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 97,371 shares with $1.69 million value, up from 40,200 last quarter. U S Silica Hldgs Inc now has $964.21M valuation. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 1.39M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS EP MINERALS FOR $750M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $23 target. Bank of America maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Delek Us Hldgs Inc New stake by 78,742 shares to 164,729 valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 72,425 shares and now owns 110,692 shares. Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) was reduced too.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company has market cap of 1.33 billion GBP. The firm explores for gold ore deposits. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt.