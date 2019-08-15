Sir Capital Management LP Raised Its Tenaris S A (TS) Stake; Topaz Group Has 1.07 Sentiment

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Tenaris S A (TS) stake by 118.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 388,763 shares as Tenaris S A (TS)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 717,648 shares with $20.27M value, up from 328,885 last quarter. Tenaris S A now has $12.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 1.59M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold their stock positions in Topaz Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 24,528 shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 114,559 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 410,282 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 22,494 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 179,799 shares.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $848.34 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA has $39 highest and $17 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 42.03% above currents $20.89 stock price. Tenaris SA had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. Barclays Capital maintained Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $39 target.