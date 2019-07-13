Sir Capital Management LP Raised Its Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) Holding; Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised By $393,360 Its Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 8,195 shares as Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE)’s stock rose 2.61%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 126,795 shares with $6.20 million value, up from 118,600 last quarter. Cheesecake Factory Inc Com now has $1.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 488,207 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) stake by 404.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 1.50M shares as Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 1.87M shares with $15.64 million value, up from 369,882 last quarter. Enerplus Res Fd Com now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 721,171 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) stake by 147,674 shares to 29,890 valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 18,761 shares and now owns 64,039 shares. Protective Ins Corp Cl B was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 103,086 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 488 shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Capital Management owns 126,795 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 58,832 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 6,835 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. First Lp invested in 719,777 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 415 shares stake. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn invested in 986,951 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Matarin Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.85% or 239,689 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 122 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cheesecake Factory had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan.