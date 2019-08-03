Sir Capital Management LP Raised Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake By $15.27 Million; Federated Investors Has Decreased Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 337.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 80,351 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 104,151 shares with $19.89 million value, up from 23,800 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $49.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Federated Investors Inc decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) stake by 84.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 156,577 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 27,909 shares with $1.55M value, down from 184,486 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc now has $5.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.26M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Com owns 15,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,440 shares. Twin Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 3,957 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 31,623 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 32,429 shares. 5,611 were reported by Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co. British Columbia Investment Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 386,737 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 14,631 shares. American Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Nordea Management Ab holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 4,901 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 61,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.26 million were accumulated by Northern. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 40,650 shares.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 33.92 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2.

Federated Investors Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 311,162 shares to 8.55 million valued at $655.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) stake by 76,212 shares and now owns 144,375 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 1,992 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4.93% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 101 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 2,921 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 23,166 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Company holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 250,195 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,856 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 7,085 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 6,629 shares. Fenimore Asset holds 2.9% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 418,397 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtn has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,165 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bb&T Corporation reported 26,257 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Csu Producer Resources Incorporated reported 7.51% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).