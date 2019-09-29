Sir Capital Management LP Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Increased as Stock Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Its Stake by $357,903 as Stock Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 75,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73M, up from 73,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 939,085 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 12,040 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. International holds 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1.60 million shares. Btr reported 0.76% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Castleark Lc invested in 1.19% or 149,084 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 5,052 shares. Curbstone Mngmt holds 13,374 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.18% or 923,759 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Limited Liability has 6,589 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 10.10M shares. Golub Grp has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Paradigm Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 1,017 shares. North American Mgmt Corp holds 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,237 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs holds 90,424 shares. Mycio Wealth holds 9,096 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,885 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 200,762 shares to 154,010 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 985,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

