Sir Capital Management LP Position In Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Was Has Raised; As W P Carey (WPC) Market Value Rose, Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Cut Its Position

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company's stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11 million, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 144,265 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company's stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 111,976 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv stated it has 5,700 shares. Planning Advisors Limited Co invested 0.12% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 125 shares. Colony Lc has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 382,328 were accumulated by Advsrs Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 146,068 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 17,110 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 3,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 0.58% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 27,905 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 60,873 shares. 17,070 are owned by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 20,466 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Limited owns 3,739 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested in 0.05% or 185,944 shares.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20 million for 17.80 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,852 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Lp. Advisory Research Inc owns 17,715 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 6,477 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,280 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 638,599 shares. Macquarie Gp owns 101,156 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 52,377 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,525 shares. Highline Capital LP has invested 5.43% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 35 shares. Cullinan Assoc has 5,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc invested in 0.06% or 139,611 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. On Friday, August 23 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $1.85 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 28,487 shares. 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.