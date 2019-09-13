Sir Capital Management LP Position in Enerplus (ERF) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Union Bankshares Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.03. About 200,178 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 723,308 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9,760 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 143,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 34,932 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.01% or 251 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 43,542 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 2,808 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 15,598 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.93% or 32,411 shares. 3,773 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.06% or 13,275 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% or 161,985 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Incorporated holds 5,211 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 22,004 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.2% or 79,113 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.