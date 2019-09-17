Sir Capital Management LP Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) Has Lowered by $5.79 Million; As Mobile Mini (MINI) Share Price Declined, Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised Position by $2.96 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 111,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 240,289 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64M, down from 351,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 315,285 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 98,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 712,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67M, up from 613,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 47,463 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares to 288,038 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 95,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RPC accepts Berry Global’s $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Berry Announces Sustainability Strategy – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global Group, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.56 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 79 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 4.84 million shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 1,603 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 14,466 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 74,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest invested in 333,181 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Frontfour Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 28,681 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company owns 202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 241,113 were reported by Panagora Asset. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lord Abbett Ltd Co reported 689,397 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Com invested in 153,091 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 98 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Llc. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 17,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 368 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. 41,565 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Limited Company. 53,976 were reported by Pacific Global Invest Management Company. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 138,487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 9,201 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 83,744 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). State Teachers Retirement Systems has 102,839 shares.