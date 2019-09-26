Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Market Value Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $35.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 200,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 154,010 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.78M, down from 354,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 1.50 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 174,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 591,120 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.10M, down from 765,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $232.3. About 1.16M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.51M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 120,005 shares to 776,919 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fukoku Mutual Life reported 1,600 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Llc stated it has 14,100 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 810 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 0.03% or 20,712 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund invested in 0.07% or 3,228 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 211,737 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 396,251 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 29,440 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tarbox Family Office owns 34 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 468,943 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.52 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Finance Corporation In holds 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 2,880 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zimmer Partners Lp accumulated 8,900 shares. Westfield Cap Management LP has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Argent Cap Management Ltd Com owns 5,755 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Savings Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,404 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.24% or 3,530 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada owns 5,038 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Btr Cap Mngmt accumulated 6,630 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 94,998 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. Regions invested in 1.29% or 556,634 shares. Signature Est & Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,830 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 2,500 shares.