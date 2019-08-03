Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Shares Declined; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Holding

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60M shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 341,000 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $85.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 496,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.20M shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $30.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 57,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

