Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holding by $6.75 Million as Valuation Declined; Edison International (EIX) Market Value Rose While Centre Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 3.35 million shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 28/05/2018 – EDISON UNIT FENICE SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY MAJORITY OF ZEPHYRO AT 10.25 EUROS PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 250,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 226,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 476,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 255,213 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 12,145 shares. Cleararc Incorporated reported 4,866 shares. Senator Invest Gp Lp reported 850,000 shares stake. Capital International Sarl accumulated 0.28% or 29,540 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital invested in 0.01% or 4,155 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0.04% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 56,876 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 4,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 217,969 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Signaturefd reported 777 shares stake. Renaissance Limited has invested 0.24% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 58,710 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 4,000 shares. Victory Cap Management invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 272,593 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited owns 12.58M shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35M for 11.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,127 shares to 30,817 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $387.41M for 13.36 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 285,564 shares to 403,938 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 140,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).