Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Its Encana (ECA) Position by $4.02 Million; Shares Declined; Eventide Asset Management Holding in Uniqure Nv (QURE) Has Decreased by $21.74 Million as Share Value Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 278,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.32 million, down from 538,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 366,039 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 804,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.44M, down from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 13.44 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 46,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $41.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 335,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $214.84M for 7.64 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.