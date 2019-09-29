Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position; Last Week Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Coverage

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 34.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 175,876 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 338,600 shares with $9.13 million value, down from 514,476 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $31.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 1.44M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18800 highest and $11500 lowest target. $164’s average target is 1.43% above currents $161.68 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 14. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, August 14 with “Buy”. See Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $156.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Upgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $182.0000 New Target: $156.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $115.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $700.46M for 11.30 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.54 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.