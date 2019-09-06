Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Stake by $4.66 Million; As Endologix (ELGX) Share Value Rose, Nea Management Company Has Cut Its Position

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.0301 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9501. About 132,435 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 712.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 326,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.975. About 3.16M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. $19,995 worth of stock was bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3. Onopchenko John had bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999 on Wednesday, April 3. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Nea Mgmt Co Lc has invested 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 445 shares.

