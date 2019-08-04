Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $15.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Cut Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 107.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.70M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 114,914 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 118,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest owns 2.39M shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Segall Bryant Hamill reported 11,013 shares. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 797,101 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc invested in 62,372 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 0% or 12,044 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Natl Commercial Bank In accumulated 25,600 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 56,502 shares. Michigan-based Ls Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Architects Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Carlson Capital LP reported 0.17% stake.

More recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $249.74 million activity. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 29,321 shares. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Braun Stacey Associate has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provident Tru Com has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,034 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr stated it has 9,357 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.42% or 194,779 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,865 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc has 31,688 shares. Bridges Mgmt holds 72,449 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd reported 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 3.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 27,747 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Co. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Lc holds 0.09% or 2,230 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Llc owns 3,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,725 shares to 211,967 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Div Apprec Etf (VIG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.