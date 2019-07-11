Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Holding by $971,907; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Cut Position in Mastercard (MA) as Share Value Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 142.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 57,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,371 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.45M market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.94M shares traded or 21.90% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR $75 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard Further Extends Payment Network with Acquisition of Transfast – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mastercard and Evolve Bank & Trust Help Hourly and Gig Workers Get Early Access to Wages – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa reported 20,199 shares or 3.5% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mgmt has 2,372 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap Inc holds 1,200 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Huber Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,550 shares. Ledyard Bankshares has 5,825 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt accumulated 312,382 shares or 3% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc reported 39,270 shares. Wheatland Advisors stated it has 4,025 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 40.44M shares. Swedbank owns 1.68% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.50 million shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc invested in 0.09% or 3,119 shares. 13,162 are held by Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85B for 37.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.