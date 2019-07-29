Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake by $12.52 Million; Share Price Declined; Dermira (DERM) Holding Maintained by Dafna Capital Management Llc

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 204.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 236,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 351,662 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.50 million shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.71M market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 366,851 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,729 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 203 shares. Gam Ag holds 18,333 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,550 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Gluskin Sheff Associates Incorporated reported 0.98% stake. Fdx holds 6,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Co Ltd invested in 18,415 shares. Fort Lp has 1,240 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.33% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 313,937 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Com holds 689,344 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd accumulated 98,695 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Federated Pa stated it has 93,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,200 shares, and cut its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem.