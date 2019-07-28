Sir Capital Management LP Increases Position in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA); As Dnb Financial (DNBF) Stock Price Rose, Banc Funds Co Cut Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Dnb Financial Corporation (DNBF) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 47,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 81,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Dnb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 17,575 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 23/03/2018 – DNB ASA: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO ASKS THE GENERAL MEETING FOR AN AUTHORISATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO 3.5 PER CENT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AS WELL AS THE AUTHORISATION TO DNB MARKETS OF 0.5…; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 26/04/2018 – RIPPLE EFFECTS STRENGTHEN DNB’S PERFORMANCE; 18/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO: DNB MARKETS RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, KEEPS TARET OF NOK 58; 27/04/2018 – DNB – DNB – PURCHASE OF SHRS BY PRIMARY INSIDERS; 26/04/2018 – DNB KEEPS VIEW LENDING VOLUMES IS ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE 3 TO 4 PER CENT IN 2018 AND 2019; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: BANK BETTER POSITIONED THAN MOST TO NIBOR FLUCTUATIONS; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL SAYS S. THE GENERAL MEETING HAS GIVEN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AN AUTHORISATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO 3.5 PER CENT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AS WELL AS AN AUTHORISATION TO DNB MARKE…; 06/03/2018 Nordic Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 142.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 57,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,371 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.76M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LOCAL SAND PRODUCTION WILL COME ONLINE MUCH SLOWER THAN MANY PREDICT – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO CLOSE ON ITS $750 MLN ACQUISITION OF EP MINERALS BY END OF THIS MONTH; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “U.S. Silica Has an Unlikely Growth Opportunity: Cool Roofs – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock’s Bold Claim Shows It’s Ready to Dominate Its Industry – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “U.S. Silica Suffers a Tough Quarter, but This Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up – The Motley Fool” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why These 3 Oil Stocks Surged 10% Today – Motley Fool” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Silica Reports New Ways To Game Frac Sand Pricing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,692 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1St Colonial Bancorp (FCOB) by 72,360 shares to 399,335 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. (VABK) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. Fillippo Thomas A bought 200 shares worth $7,672. 106 shares were bought by Biery James R., worth $4,770 on Monday, July 1. Another trade for 167 shares valued at $7,515 was bought by GRIESSER GERARD F. The insider MURRAY CHARLES A bought 212 shares worth $9,540. 196 shares were bought by Barsz Peter Richard, worth $7,519. Another trade for 73 shares valued at $2,800 was made by Malloy James A on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 14,741 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Morgan Stanley reported 14,065 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5,918 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 1,299 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Philadelphia Tru reported 0.34% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Pnc Group Inc has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 38,479 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp owns 342,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 116,221 shares.