Sir Capital Management LP Increases Position in Transocean LTD (RIG); Sigma Planning Lowered Its Nvidia (Call) (NVDA) Stake by $3.35 Million; Valuation Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 165,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 106,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.065. About 6.62 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NVDA) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, down from 22,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.5. About 3.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deutsche Becomes 1st to Reach Settlement in Bond-Rig Probe – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Boosts Liquidity Ahead Of Projected Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: Readers’ Request – My View On Recent Conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Are Transocean’s Key Metrics Expected To Trend? – Forbes” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Attack on the Saudi Oil Infrastructure and the Future of Oil Prices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 13,457 shares to 569,030 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 111,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,289 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 35.67 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.