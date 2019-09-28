Sir Capital Management LP Increases Position in Phillips 66 (PSX); Milestone Group Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $304,365

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,006 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 417 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Management holds 0% or 136 shares. Ls Lc has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 178,510 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 19,960 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 25,085 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 962,535 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corporation reported 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Castleark Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx has 8,138 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 31,236 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. 1,285 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 61,478 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 188,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,337 shares, and cut its stake in Venator Matls Plc.

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $684.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 111,754 shares to 499,066 shares, valued at $25.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Micro (IWC) by 20,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).