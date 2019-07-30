Sir Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX); Amica Retiree Medical Trust Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 481,784 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 107.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 322,804 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,901 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap holds 0.09% or 1.67 million shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 369 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Regions Fincl holds 166 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Stevens Cap LP invested 0.18% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 24,226 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Raymond James & Associates owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 140,897 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 74,782 shares. Beaconlight Cap Lc stated it has 7.91% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 0.23% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,013 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 54,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.77 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.