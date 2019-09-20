Sir Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Enerplus (ERF); As National Health Investors (NHI) Market Value Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted by $2.36 Million Its Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 991,999 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 30,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 797,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.19 million, up from 766,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 195,929 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 87,138 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $62.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,461 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 7,858 shares. Northern holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 1.04 million shares. Parametric Portfolio reported 60,140 shares stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 26,696 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 79,520 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp owns 630,920 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 558,527 shares stake. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0.07% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 126 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ltd Company has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Naples Glob Advsr Lc has 4,435 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 17,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “NHI buys Michigan assisted living/memory care facility for $13.5 mln – PE Hub” published on May 22, 2019, Pehub.com published: “NHI acquires Michigan assisted living/memory care facility for $10.8 mln – PE Hub” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NHI Provides $10.8 Million Construction Loan for Wisconsin Assisted Living/Memory Care Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 194,327 shares to 108,401 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 175,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,600 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enerplus: The Marcellus Divestiture May Highlight ‘Hidden Value’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Crestwood Equity Partners’ CEO Believes Its Best Day Are Ahead – Motley Fool” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 15, 2019.