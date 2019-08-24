Sir Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Advisors Asset Management Cut T (TMUS) Position by $576,357 as Stock Price Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 8,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 41,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 49,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 337.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 80,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 104,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares to 75,800 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Inv Advisors holds 14,747 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 15,825 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Omers Administration Corporation has 2.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 950,950 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv stated it has 2,376 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Company holds 7,470 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 21,025 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 0.75% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 2,065 shares. Moreover, Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.54% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,964 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 3,839 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd invested in 2,601 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Commerce Ca reported 1,996 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 14,648 shares in its portfolio.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,569 shares to 20,119 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fu (MYI) by 31,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Utility And Infrastr (BUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fuller And Thaler Asset has 28,908 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 94,440 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 638,255 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 0.13% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.09% or 78,346 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Llc invested in 1.17 million shares or 11.03% of the stock. Sg Americas holds 9,970 shares. 9,000 are owned by Harvest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.54% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 42,000 are held by Cna. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 237,018 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

