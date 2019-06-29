Sir Capital Management LP Increased Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake by $1.61 Million; As Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Share Price Declined, Holder Chou Associates Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.05 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 173,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 348,187 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $656.06M market cap company. The stock increased 10.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 1.21M shares traded or 177.47% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-021-C-2018 (P); 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-024-C-2018(P); 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018(C); 05/03/2018 PHFA issues RFP for Community Revitalization Program seeking to fund creative mixed-use development projects statewide; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares to 144,038 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,927 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

