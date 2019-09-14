Sir Capital Management LP Increased Position in Enerplus (ERF) by $3.58 Million as Share Price Declined; As Owens Corning New (OC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed by $1.62 Million Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 61,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 89,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 2.29 million shares traded or 39.78% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 1.18 million shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 59,707 shares to 757,682 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,000 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.56 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Lc invested in 5,006 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 2.96% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 3.51 million shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 1.59% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). First Mercantile Tru Co reported 600 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Com reported 37,400 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Clearbridge reported 1.28 million shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company has 14,993 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 6,186 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 2.12M shares. Principal Finance Gru holds 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 7,501 shares. Sasco Cap Ct has 4.19% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fifth Third National Bank has 1,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 32,980 shares.

