Sir Capital Management LP Increased By $971,907 Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Position; Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Sentiment Is 0.72

Sir Capital Management Lp increased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) stake by 142.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 57,171 shares as U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA)’s stock declined 6.26%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 97,371 shares with $1.69 million value, up from 40,200 last quarter. U S Silica Hldgs Inc now has $940.01 million valuation. The stock increased 24.08% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 8.02M shares traded or 369.28% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 03/04/2018 – FTC: 20180991: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.; Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA TO FINANCE DEAL VIA NEW 7 YR $1.28B CREDIT LINE; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund (ERC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 18 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 25 sold and decreased positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.43 million shares, down from 6.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 323,969 shares to 263,906 valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delek Us Hldgs Inc New stake by 78,742 shares and now owns 164,729 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Piper Jaffray maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 90,869 shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) has declined 4.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $388.25 million. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc. and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 24.26 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund for 77,188 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 320,554 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 47,806 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.15% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 88,951 shares.