Sir Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Qv Investors Lowered Its Stake by $8.46 Million as Shares Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 202.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 192,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.83 million, up from 95,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $145.77. About 601,457 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 69,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, down from 206,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 1.88M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 323,969 shares to 263,906 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,901 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.76 million shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Company holds 5,142 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2.18 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 82 shares. 683,857 are held by Charles Schwab. Sir Cap Mgmt LP holds 8.04% or 287,800 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,495 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Profund Advsr Ltd Co owns 6,226 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 5,559 were reported by Texas Cap Bancshares Tx. First Republic Investment accumulated 39,174 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 6,766 were accumulated by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 38,115 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.04% or 46,200 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp holds 0.05% or 40,977 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Service has invested 1.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 315,069 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Convergence Prtnrs Llc stated it has 3,785 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2.38M were reported by Us Bancorporation De. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,258 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 72,213 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.37% or 6.63 million shares. Strategic Ltd Co holds 14,499 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Communications reported 1.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Forbes J M Commerce Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.93% stake. Grimes Communication holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 27,630 shares.