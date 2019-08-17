Sir Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG); Kanawha Capital Management Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 712.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 2.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 326,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.53M market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 3.77 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

