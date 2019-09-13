Sir Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA); Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $311,640 as Share Price Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 33,359 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 260,732 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02M, down from 268,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 1.76M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50B for 15.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,087 shares to 51,730 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 70,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ifrah Financial Service reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aqr Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has 116,151 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation invested in 1.32M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 31,094 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 625,376 shares. Bristol John W And Inc New York accumulated 2.43% or 2.18 million shares. Allen Ops Ltd Llc owns 26,253 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Communications Ltd reported 12,672 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 248,419 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc reported 172,035 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regis Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 16,530 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Roberts Glore Inc Il holds 0.17% or 6,550 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 4,053 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP owns 2,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 4,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 11,249 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 186,613 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Landscape Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,745 shares. Zeke Capital Lc has 9,243 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 279,432 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP holds 491,939 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 42,391 shares in its portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,438 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,763 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 1.03M shares stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2.22 million shares.

